UN Warns of Global Chaos on Mother Earth Day

Guterres called for restoring harmony with nature, embracing sustainable production and consumption, and protecting from harm.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned of the impact of global chaos caused by pollution, greenhouse gases or the elimination of species and ecosystems.

"Humanity is acting as the delinquent child of Mother Earth," said the high representative on the occasion of this International Day.

These actions, he added in his message for the date, harm nature and humanity while endangering food production, polluting the oceans and air, creating a more dangerous environment and holding back sustainable development.

Guterres called for restoring harmony with nature, embracing sustainable production and consumption, and protecting from harm.

On #EarthDay, we must stand for our planet.



A planet threatened by climate change, by pollution, by biodiversity loss.



A planet that needs to be rescued.



So we must unite.



And we must mobilize all our efforts for #ClimateAction. pic.twitter.com/BIqVxprfWK — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 21, 2024

To do so, he urged creating jobs, reducing poverty and boosting sustainable development along that path.

"That means halting biodiversity loss at a stroke, ending pollution and drastically reducing global greenhouse gas emissions," he remarked.

At the same time, he urged support for indigenous peoples, local communities and others most affected by the climate and biodiversity crises.

He called for climate justice for countries on the front lines and for rapidly mobilizing the financing and support they need to protect nature and promote sustainable development.

Nations must develop new national climate plans that align with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, he said.

In this regard, he asserted that the G20 must lead a rapid, fair and funded global phase-out of fossil fuels, and end subsidies that destroy nature, such as those that fund the uncontrolled production of plastics that choke the planet.

"Repairing relationships with Mother Earth is at the heart of all of humanity's challenges. We must act - and act now - to create a better future for us all," he concluded.