UN Urges S. Sudan to Prioritize Elections, Humanitarian Crisis

South Sudan is supposed to hold elections in December 2024 at the end of the current transitional period.

On late Thursday, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) called on the government of South Sudan to quickly address issues related to elections, security concerns and humanitarian crises in 2024.

The government must fully fund and operationalize the electoral and constituent bodies, said Guang Cong, deputy special representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan and UNMISS officer-in-charge, in an official statement.

"We also called for dialogue amongst all leaders to address pending technical and operational decisions needed for the elections to take place on time," Guang said in the plenary meeting of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), which is monitoring the South Sudan peace deal in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

He also underscored the importance of international partners, in particular the regional organizations, working with a shared purpose in the joint efforts to assist South Sudan's transition.

The @RJMECsouthsudan has held its 33rd Plenary Meeting on the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement in #SouthSudan, and #UNMISS DSRSG Guang Cong has spoken.

His full statement: https://t.co/067aiCP2ME pic.twitter.com/Z0nccTpjnU — UNMISS (@unmissmedia) December 7, 2023

The envoy praised the progress made to date, adding that the timelines set out in the roadmap are behind schedule. With only 12 months to go before the elections, the chances of reaching practical compromises are diminishing, especially with regard to the type and scale of elections, the constituent process and other important outstanding issues.

South Sudan is supposed to hold elections in December 2024 at the end of the current transitional period.

"We reiterate that military defections threaten and undermine trust between the parties. We also caution against the temptation towards unilateral actions and that the parties should take measures to de-escalate hostilities, using peaceful means to resolve disputes," Guang said.

Furthermore, he said that with the ongoing conflict in Sudan, the humanitarian situation in South Sudan is expected to deteriorate further in the coming year.

According to official data, more than 420,000 people had crossed the South Sudan border from Sudan as of Dec 3.

"We urge the Government of South Sudan to provide much-needed safety and reintegration support to the returnees, refugees, and stateless persons who have sought refuge within its borders," he added.

The UN official noted that addressing the access impediments and supporting conditions for humanitarians to provide aid and services is also critical.