UN Secretary-General to Travel to Moscow for Talks on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, who will arrive in this capital to hold talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on April 26, the Kremlin reported today.

The announcement was released by presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov in response to a request from the office of the UN’s top representative to make the visit.

UN SG Antonio calls for a four-day truce to mark Orthodox Holy Week amid Russia's fresh offensive in eastern Ukraine. Russia launched dozens of air strikes across eastern Ukraine overnight, as a new phase of the bloody conflict opened with fighting raging in the Donbas region. pic.twitter.com/zGDYgSkMaj — World News 24 (@DailyWorld24) April 19, 2022

A similar request was made to the permanent mission of Ukraine to the international organization in New York, with Guterres’ proposal to travel to Kiev and meet with the president of that country, Vladimir Zelensky.

According to the UN press service, the secretary general “wants to discuss urgent measures for peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism on the basis of the UN Charter and international law.”