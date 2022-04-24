    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Russia

UN Secretary-General to Travel to Moscow for Talks on Ukraine

  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Putin in Moscow on April 26, UN spokesman says.

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Putin in Moscow on April 26, UN spokesman says. | Photo: Twitter @CGMeifangZhang

Published 24 April 2022 (1 hours 10 minutes ago)
Opinion

According to the UN press service, the secretary general “wants to discuss urgent measures for peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism on the basis of the UN Charter and international law.”


Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, who will arrive in this capital to hold talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on April 26, the Kremlin reported today.

RELATED:

UN Secretary Seeks to Mediate in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The announcement was released by presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov in response to a request from the office of the UN’s top representative to make the visit.

A similar request was made to the permanent mission of Ukraine to the international organization in New York, with Guterres’ proposal to travel to Kiev and meet with the president of that country, Vladimir Zelensky.

According to the UN press service, the secretary general “wants to discuss urgent measures for peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism on the basis of the UN Charter and international law.”

Tags

United Nations Russia-Ukraine Conflict Peace Talks Ceasefire

People

Antonio Guterres Vladimir Putin

PL
by teleSUR/capc
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.