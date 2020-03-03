'UN Is an Accomplice of State Terrorism' Chilean Teacher Says

The citizen who lost his eye denounced that the judicial system is not investigating human rights violations.

In statements made from Madrid on Monday, teacher Matias Orellana, who lost an eye during protests against President Sebastian Piñera, denounced that the United Nations is an accomplice of "state terrorism" in Chile.

Referring to former President Michelle Bachelet, who is currently the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, he stressed that she has chosen to distance herself from reality.

"So far, the role that the UN has played, through its high commissioner and human rights special rapporteurs, has been complicity," Orellana stressed, adding that political parties allow the Piñera administration to violate human rights just to preserve "the institutional framework."

The Chilean teacher suffered a cranial multifracture and lost an eye as a result of a teargas canister impact during a demonstration in Valparaiso on January 1.

"I will continue to protest. Now, my family, friends, and I have a much more personal reason to demonstrate... but we are also afraid because there is persecution," said Orellana who is touring European cities to denounce what is happening in the South American country.​​​​​​​

The teacher also explained that the Chilean elites maintain state crimes in impunity through an articulation among health, judicial, police, and military institutions.

This is why the judicial system "is not investigating cases of human rights violations and summons victims without previously notifying their lawyers in proper ways​​​​​​​."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Since October 2019, Chile is experiencing daily protests against the political and economic institutions that Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship (1973-1990) left installed.

On Monday night, the Military police arrested about 300 people who were demonstrating in several Chilean cities.