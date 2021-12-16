UN-Habitat To Collaborate in Building Green Homes in Kenya

The United Nations Human Settlement Program (UN-Habitat) collaborates with Kenya to build 5,360 affordable green housing in Mavoko, announced an organization's official.

Jeremiah Ougo, an officer in charge of national projects at the UN-Habitat, announced to journalists in Nairobi that the organization will guarantee that the principles of sustainable housing are incorporated into the real estate project.

"We will provide technical assistance to ensure water and energy efficiency, as well as public spaces, are mainstreamed into the project," Ougo stated on Thursday.

He noted that the land for the development of projects would be provided by UN-Habitat. The agency pointed out that developing a green housing program in Kenya is of interest to help the east African nation.

He highlighted the benefits of environmentally friendly houses over traditional houses, given that they lower the cost incurred by households.

"The greener your house is, the less you spend on electricity, water and mobility," he stated.

Principal secretary in the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works, Charles Hinga, exposed that this housing project is expected to cost about 177 million dollars, is in the draft of the government's affordable housing project.

Construction is scheduled to start this month, and it is expected to last at least four years. Hinga exposes that Kenya is prioritizing green housing because it guarantees that the country pursues a low-carbon development pathway.