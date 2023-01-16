Attack on Church Leaves 12 Dead in Democratic Republic of Congo

The Islamic State said that the attack is further proof of "the failures of the recent military campaigns of the DRC forces and their allies in achieving security for Christians".

On Sunday, at least 12 civilians were killed and 50 others injured when an explosive device was detonated at a Catholic church at the Kivu province, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

A few hours later, the jihadist group Islamic State (EI) assumed responsibility for the attack, stressing that it is further proof of "the failures of the recent military campaigns of the DRC forces and their allies in achieving security for Christians".

The event occurred in Kasindi-Luvirihya, a town located between the DRC and Uganda, 85 kilometers from the city of Beni, while a religious service was taking place.

On Sunday, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned a deadly attack at the Kasindi church, his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said.

Bomb blasts in Congo kasindi pic.twitter.com/UVmBlkiJBo — Leevan Nyakahuma (@UncleLipro) January 16, 2023

The UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) is providing medical evacuation to the injured in coordination with Congolese authorities. The United Nations Mine Action Service is also supporting the Congolese authorities in investigating the incident.

Guterres also reiterated that the United Nations, through his special representative in the DRC, will continue to support the Congolese government and people in their efforts to realize peace and stability in the east of the country.

Since 1998, eastern DRC has been mired in a conflict fueled by rebel militias and the Army, despite the presence of the UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC (Monusco).