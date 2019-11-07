Chile: Court to Investigate Piñera for Crimes Against Humanity

An international consortium of non-governmental organizations and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights will also observe the consequences of the excessive use of police and military force.

Santiago's 7th Guarantee Court on Wednesday agreed to process a legal action filed by NGOs Popular Defense, Vergara Toledo Bros Defense Committee and Legal Cooperative, which requested that Chile's President Sebastian Piñera be investigated by his political responsibility for crimes that have taken place over the last weeks amid massive unrest in the country.

"The complaint aims to investigate the participation of President Piñera in crimes against humanity, which is accredited through serious human rights violations, framed in a systematic and widespread attack against civilians who have taken to the streets during these last two weeks,“ the plaintiffs said.

Once the judicial procedure has been accepted, Interior Minister Andres Chadwick, Military Police general director Mario Rozas and Army General Javier Iturriaga must attend the 7th Guarantee Court to give their statements.

The plaintiffs contend that the Chilean Army and the Military Police have committed at least nine types of crimes since Oct. 19, including homicides, torture, sexual abuse, rape, arbitrary detention in unofficial places, selective and illegal detentions, arrests executed at home, concealment of information on the whereabouts of detainees, and actions causing the loss of body parts.

"These violations have been verified by international and national organizations, as well as by human rights lawyers who have denounced the enormous amount of crimes against children, young people, women, senior citizens and the people who have exercised their legitimate right to protest."

"The sexual-political violence perpetrated by Chile's military and police against women and gender dissidents implies rape, sexual abuse, humiliation, forced undressing, touching and rape threats." The meme's title reads, "Women as war spoils."

Additionally, human rights defenders from different countries on Wednesday launched an international verification mission that will meet with Chilean social activists, human rights defenders, victims of state terrorism, workers and students.

Among the international observers are representatives of the Plaza de Mayo Mothers, the Center for Legal and Social Studies (CELS), the Argentine League for the Rights of Man (LIDH), the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), the Committee for Human Rights in Latin America, Article 19 of Brazil and Front Line Defenders of Ireland.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) also asked Piñera for authorization to visit the country, following the complaints received for the excessive use of police and military force.