One African To Die from Hunger Every 36 Seconds: OXFAM

On Friday, Oxfam warned that one person is likely to die every 36 seconds from hunger in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia, three countries that are experiencing the worst drought recorded over the last forty years.

According to this humanitarian organization, a daily average of 2,421 people might die during October in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia, where over 6 million children will soon suffer from "acute malnutrition", a condition that weakens the immune system and seriously alters the children's physical and cerebral development.

"These people are suffering the effects of global climate change that they did not help to cause. Rich countries, the main causes of the climate crisis, have a moral responsibility to protect people from the harm they have caused," Oxfam pointed out

On Thursday, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) also warned that the global food crisis will cause hunger to reach unprecedented levels in 2022.

The global food crisis is a confluence of competing crises – caused by climate shocks, conflict, and economic pressures – that has pushed the number of hungry people around the world from 282 million to 345 million in just the first months of 2022.

An unprecedented hunger crisis is unfolding in 2022.



South of the Sahara Desert, millions of people in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, and Mauritania are teetering on the edge of starvation.



“We are facing an unprecedented global food crisis and all signs suggest we have not yet seen the worst. For the last three years hunger numbers have repeatedly hit new peaks," WFP David Beasley pointed out.

"Let me be clear: things can and will get worse unless there is a large scale and coordinated effort to address the root causes of this crisis. We cannot have another year of record hunger.

Currently, food insecurity is affecting many developing countries. Ongoing humanitarian crises, however, are evident in countries experiencing chronic famine, including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, and Yemen.

