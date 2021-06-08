UN Committee Ruled on Detention of Venezuelan Diplomat Saab

Cabo Verde has also been requested to take all necessary measures to ensure access to appropriate health care for him.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Human Rights Committee ruled on the illegal detention of the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab and requested the government of Cabo Verde to suspend his extradition process to the United States.

“Pursuant to rule 94 of the Committee’s rules of procedure, the State party has been requested to refrain from extraditing Mr. Alex Nain Saab Moran to the United States of America while his case is under consideration by the Committee or until further notice,” reads a letter signed by Helene Tigroudja and Arif Bulkan, members of the Human Rights Committee Special Rapporteurs on New Communications and Interim Measures.

“The State party has been further requested to take all necessary measures to ensure access to appropriate health care for the author, preferably by independent and specialized physicians of his choice,” it adds

Nevertheless, the Committee may review its decision on the basis of the information provided by Cabo Verde and Saab's lawyers.

Alex Saab was detained in June 2020 by Interpol during a technical stopover at Cabo Verde's Amilcar Cabral Airport. This action was prompted by an arrest warrant issued by the U.S. while he was returning from Iran.

Previously, the Barlavento Court of Appeal had already ruled twice on the extradition of the diplomat. His detention, however, was denounced by Venezuela as “arbitrary” and a “violation of international law and norms.”

As part of its economic harassment campaign against the Bolivarian government, the United States has accused Saab of being suspected of alleged illicit commercial contracts and money laundering.