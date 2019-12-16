UK’s PM Johnson Welcomes New Lawmakers, Vows a Quick Brexit

Johnson welcomed Monday 109 new Conservative lawmakers to parliament and promised the Brexit will be done soon.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed Monday 109 new Conservative lawmakers to parliament and pledged to honor the promises that allowed his party to overwhelmingly win last Thursday's election​​​​​​.

The pledges included getting the Brexit done as quickly as possible, and finding funds for the state health service (NHS).

Johnson, who was able to secure a landslide majority - the conservatives’ biggest one since 1987- said he will seek to accelerate the endorsement by the parliament of his withdrawal deal with the European Union, and “start plowing money into health, education and the police.”

The premier, who could manage to convince traditional supporters of the main opposition the Labour Party in northern and central England to vote for him, has said he will lead a “people’s government” and “repay the public’s trust by getting Brexit done."

“This election and the new generation of MPs (members of parliament) that have resulted from Labour towns turning blue will help change our politics for the better,” said a source in Johnson’s Downing Street official residence.

“The PM has been very clear that we have a responsibility to deliver a better future for our country and that we must repay the public’s trust by getting Brexit done.”

On Friday, the government will bring the Withdrawal Agreement Bill back to parliament, but it is not yet clear whether there will be a vote, as it needs the agreement of the House of Commons’ new speaker.

But with a majority of this kind, Johnson is expected to get the bill through parliament before the deadline set for the Brexit.

The priority is to leave the EU on Jan. 31 and then secure a trade agreement with the bloc before the end of 2020, Johnson’s spokesman said.

“We plan to start the process before Christmas and we will do so in the proper constitutional way in discussion with the speaker,” he said, adding that the Brexit bill would reflect the agreement made with the EU.