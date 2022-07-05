    • Live
UK: Top Cabinet Resignations Put Pressure on PM

  • British officials resigned in light of the scandal related to the Conservative party and PM Boris Johnson. Jul. 5, 2022.

On Tuesday, top members of the British cabinet announced their resignation in light of the scandals plaguing the Conservative party and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Rishi Sunak, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, alongside Sajid Javid, Health Secretary, resigned on Tuesday in light of the current scandals relative to the Conservative party and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Both officials have requested Johnson leave his post, claiming he shouldn't be leading the country.

“Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision makers guided by strong values,” Javid wrote in his resignation letter. “We may not always have been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest. Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither.”

Sunak struck a similar tone, declaring that “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously” – implying that the current administration was none of the above.

The officials' resignations occurred after 10 Downing admitted that Johnson acknowledged the various complaints about  MP Chris Pincher's "predatory behavior" before he designated him deputy whip earlier this year. Last week, Pincher resigned from the post, after it was revealed that he had drunkenly groped two men at a private members' club.

According to reports, the recent scandal is one in a variety of controversies regarding Johnson's government, with the repeated violations of their Covid-19 lockdown protocols as one of the most prominently in the PM administration.

