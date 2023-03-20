UK Rail Union Accepts Improved Pay Offer

Turnout in the RMT ballot was nearly 90 percent, with 76 percent voting to accept the new offer covering pay, jobs and conditions. The vote means "the end of the trade dispute" with Network Rail.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) of the United Kingdom (UK) said on Monday that its 20,000 members had accepted an improved pay offer from Network Rail, putting an end to months of disruptive strikes.

Turnout in the RMT ballot was nearly 90 percent, with 76 percent voting to accept the new offer covering pay, jobs and conditions.

The vote means "the end of the trade dispute" with Network Rail, the RMT National Executive said. Network Rail owns and maintains the country's train infrastructure.

The improved offer includes a salary hike of 14.4 percent for the lowest paid grades and 9.2 percent for the highest paid as well as the renewal of the no compulsory redundancy agreement until January 2025.

"I'm pleased that RMT members were able to vote on this offer and the overwhelming vote in favour is good news for our people, our passengers and our country," Network Rail Chief Executive Andrew Haines said in a statement.

The announcement was considered a breakthrough and raised hopes for further settlements. The UK has been in the grip of widespread rail walkouts since summer of 2022 as consistent high inflation has caused a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

However, planned strikes by RMT members at 14 train operating companies are still expected to go ahead later this month and in April.

Disputes with these companies had yet to be settled, and recent walkouts had shown RMT's determination to secure a better deal, said Mick Lynch, the union's general secretary.