UK Police Make Arrest in Connection to Emiliano Sala's Death

“We arrested today ... arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter," the Dorset Police said in a statement.

U.K. police authorities have made an arrest in connection with the investigation into the death of Argentinian soccer player Emiliano Sala’ who died in a plane crash in January.

“We have today ... arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act,” said Detective Inspector Simon Huxter of Dorset Police in a statement.

“He is assisting with our enquiries and has been released from custody under investigation,” Huxter said without providing further information.

The Argentinian football player, was on the French team of Nantes from 2015 to 2019 and had recently been transferred to the English Premier League (EPL) team Cardiff City, for 17 million euros, a record amount for the EPL team.

Sala, 28, had boarded a private light aircraft, dubbed the Piper Malibu, alongside 59-year-old pilot David Ibbotson, from Nantes, a city on the Loire River in the Upper Brittany region of western France on Jan. 21. He had done so despite severe weather warnings about snow and ice issued across France.

Around 8:30 pm GMT the plane lost signal near the Casquets lighthouse off Alderney. The plane and its passengers were found in the English Channel on Feb. 3.

Nantes Football Club has stated that Sala's number nine jersey will be retired as a tribute to "Emi." The team has declared next Sunday as a day of homage to the Argentinian footballer.