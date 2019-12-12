UK: Conservatives Headed for Majority According to Exit Poll

Voters seem to have decided to give the Conservatives the option of taking the United Kingdom out of Europe.

The exit poll was produced by three broadcasters - the BBC, ITV and Sky - who teamed up to jointly produce similar surveys in the last three elections, held in 2010, 2015 and 2017.

In 2010 and 2017, their exit polls accurately predicted the overall outcome and were close to forecasting the correct number of seats for the two main parties. However, in 2015, it predicted a hung parliament when in fact the Conservatives won a majority, taking 14 more seats than forecast.

According to the exit poll the numbers are as follow:

Conservatives 368 (+50)

Labour 191 (-71)

Lib Dem 13 (+1)

SNP 55 (+20)

Plaid Cymru 3 (-1)

Green 1 (no change)

Brexit Party (no change)

Other 19 (+1)

These numbers would seem to indicate a strong majority for Boris Johnson's Conservatives and a disappointment for Labour Leader Jeremy Corbin, amid acrimonious debate on the future of Brexit. Liberal Democrats are not expected to advance in any significant way, yet the Scottish SNP looks like a winner against the unionist parties.

I promised @UKLabour would run the biggest people powered campaign our country has ever seen.



And you, our members and supporters, have done just that.



You're the heart of our party, and you have campaigned tirelessly to win so we can a build a fairer country.



I thank you all. pic.twitter.com/Pic0pw9FCU — Jeremy Corbyn | Vote today �� (@jeremycorbyn) December 12, 2019