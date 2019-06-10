Two Soldiers Killed in Ambush in Northeastern Colombia

Colombia's police and army have been searching for those behind the attack, who according to preliminary information were members of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

A military patrol in northeastern Colombia came under attack on Sunday, resulting in the death of at least two soldiers in the Arauca region.

According to the Colombian military, the attack took place on one of their army patrols that was moving through the village of Zaparav in the Tame municipality.

The soldiers were reportedly killed when several explosive devices were detonated as the Colombian military convoy passed through the area.

Colombian rescue forces later attended to the eight wounded soldiers, who were then transferred to nearby hospitals, the military said.

Colombia's police and army have been searching for those behind the attack, who according to preliminary information were members of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

This attack comes just a day after the Venezuelan government reopened its northwestern border with neighboring Colombia.

In May, the government reopened borders with Aruba and Brazil, but the Simon Bolivar International Bridge and the Francisco de Paula Santander International Bridge with Colombia had remained closed due to security concerns.

The so-called “interim president” of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, used the Colombian border to deliver U.S.-sponsored ‘aid’, which the latter refused to let the Venezuelan government inspect before its delivery.