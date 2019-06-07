Colombia: Duque Ratifies Special Jurisdiction for Peace Law

After years of fighting it, the monumental peace legislation meant to end years of conflict has been approved.

Colombian President Ivan Duque signed his approval on the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) legislation on Thursday after years of debate and trepidation.

Approved as part of Colombia's Peace Agreement in 2016 and negotiated by the administration of former President Juan Manuel Santos, the JEP was monumental in ending half a century of violence between right-wing paramilitary groups and the country’s largest guerilla group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Since rising to office, Duque has relentlessly attempted to overturn the legislation, filing six objections to the 159 articles which detailed concessions such as the suspension of extradition proceedings, reparations for victims, and the softening of sentences for former militants willing to cooperate with authorities.

However, on May 30, Colombia’s Constitutional Court rejected all of Duque's objections with a vote of 47 to 34.

Backed into a corner, the president conceded to the court’s will and signed the legislation into action.