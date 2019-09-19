Two Members of Cuba's UN Mission Expelled From US

The United States announced Thursday the expulsion of 2 Cuban diplomats before the United Nations, accused of activities that, according to them, undermine US national security.

"We asked 2 members of the Cuban delegation to the UN to leave the United States who had engaged in activities that jeopardize US national security " while the UN General Assembly is just beginning, said State Department's spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

“ The members of the Cuban delegation to the United Nations should also travel only in Manhattan,”

The Cuban response was swift, Bruno Rodriguez, Cuba's Foreign Minister stated via Twitter that he "Categorically rejects the unjustified expulsion of 2 officials of the Permanent Mission of #Cuba #UN and hardening of restriction of movement to diplomats and families. The imputation that they performed acts incompatible with their diplomatic status is vulgar slander."