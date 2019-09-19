    • Live
Two Members of Cuba's UN Mission Expelled From US
  • Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Havana, Cuba, October 24, 2018

    Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Havana, Cuba, October 24, 2018 | Photo: Reuters

Published 19 September 2019 (1 hours 39 minutes ago)
Cuba's Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, categorically rejected the unilateral measure by the US State Department

The United States announced Thursday the expulsion of 2 Cuban diplomats before the United Nations, accused of activities that, according to them, undermine US national security.

"We asked 2 members of the Cuban delegation to the UN to leave the United States who had engaged in activities that jeopardize US national security " while the UN General Assembly is just beginning, said State Department's spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

“ The members of the Cuban delegation to the United Nations should also travel only in Manhattan,”

The Cuban response was swift, Bruno Rodriguez, Cuba's Foreign Minister stated via Twitter that he "Categorically rejects the unjustified expulsion of 2 officials of the Permanent Mission of #Cuba #UN and hardening of restriction of movement to diplomats and families. The imputation that they performed acts incompatible with their diplomatic status is vulgar slander."

by teleSUR/MS
