Two Dead and More Than 50 Injured After Earthquake in Haiti

More than 50 people were injured due to the sequence of earthquakes that occurred on Monday in the south of Haiti, and two others died, according to the balance sheet of the Civil Protection Directorate.

"The 5.3 earthquake that struck Nippes this morning (Monday) has left two dead and 52 injured in the affected localities," said a partial count published by the institution.

The agency's headquarters in Nippes indicated that 191 houses were destroyed, 591 were damaged and 834 families were affected by the tremor. Meanwhile, the seismological services recorded a score of aftershocks, the most recent of 2.2 magnitude at 20.18 local time on Monday (1.18 this Tuesday GMT).

The Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, regretted the events and noted that the victims had the government's support.

"I offer my condolences to the victims of the new earthquake that struck Nippes and caused two deaths, several injuries and material damage. I express my government's solidarity with them, renewing all our support," he wrote on Twitter.

The earthquake took place in the same region that was experienced last August, an earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale, with a death toll of 2,200 people, 12,700 injured, and material losses valued at more than 1 billion dollars.

The geological engineer and director of the Mines and Energy Bureau confirmed to the press on Monday that these tremors are aftershocks of the one that occurred last year.

In 2021 alone, the authorities reported more than 1,000 earthquakes, while the country still lacks infrastructure and construction systems to face these phenomena.