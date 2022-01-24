A 5,3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Western Haiti

So far, authorities have not reported material damage or injuries from the earthquake, which generated two aftershocks of 3.7 and 3.0 intensity in Barahona, Dominican Republic.

At 08:16 local time on Monday, Haitian seismological services reported a 5,3 magnitude earthquake of 3.0-kilometer depth in southern the Anse-a-Veau province.

So far, the Haitian authorities have not reported material damage or injuries from the earthquake, which generated two aftershocks of 3.7 and 3.0 intensity in Barahona, Dominican Republic.

"Although short, the earthquake was strong and caused panic among the citizens, many of who took to the streets asking for help," Civil Protection Director Jerry Chandler highlighted.

Located between several geological faults, Haiti regularly faces earthquakes. The country’s low-risk perception, lack of anti-seismic constructions, and a preventive development plan make the population very vulnerable to these events.



Our work in reforestation has always been about anchoring a watershed, preventing erosion and slides. With all that has happened in Haiti last year, we are more certain that has been the right path. pic.twitter.com/K8XE0Hkkxs — HaitiReforest (@HaitiReforest) January 17, 2022

In 2021, experts reported at least 1,647 earthquakes, a figure that represents a 230-percent increase over the previous year. The worst of these disasters occurred on Aug. 14, had a 7.2 magnitude, and left 130,000 homes destroyed, 2,200 people dead, and another 12,700 injured. On Sunday, Haitian seismological services reported another 4.3 magnitude earthquake of a 10-kilometer depth 30 km west of Mole Saint-Nicolas province. So far, the Technical Seismology Unit has not issued an official report on the quake, and the regional office of the Civil Protection Directorate has not reported any material damage or death.