Turkey Demands US Deliver F-35 Fighter Jets or Money Back

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday demanded the United States deliver the F-35 fighters paid several months ago or get the money back.

Speaking to a group of journalists aboard the presidential plane, upon his return from Senegal, the Turkish president stressed that 'either they deliver the fighters or return the money to us, and if not, we buy them elsewhere, or we build them ourselves.'



Military relations between Ankara and Washington have been getting worse and worse after Turkey's Russian S-400 anti-aircraft purchase in July 2019.



In this regard, the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, stressed that Turkey's progress in installing S-400 anti-aircraft systems is worrisome.



At a press conference, Pompeo said the U.S. is still talking with the Turkish authorities. 'We have made very clear our desire not to put the S-400 fully operational.'



In November, Turkey tested out the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system with low and high altitude flights by using F-16 fighters to check the radars.