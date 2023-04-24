93 Immigrants Rescued off Tunisian Coasts

"...As part of the fight against illegal immigration, three such attempts were foiled late Saturday night..."

On Sunday, the Tunisian National Guard disclosed that a total of 93 undocumented migrants were salvaged off the coast of Tunisia whilst endeavoring to cross the Mediterranean en route to Italy.

"As part of the fight against illegal immigration, three such attempts were foiled late Saturday night," Tunisian National Guard's spokesman Houcemeddine Jbabli said in a statement.

In the southeastern province of Sfax, a maritime incident was averted when a boat carrying 42 individuals of sub-Saharan African nationalities was saved from sinking.

The two preceding endeavors were thwarted by the National Guard unit stationed along the nation's central coastline, whereby 51 sub-Saharan individuals were rescued.

Another case of the Tunisian "Coast Guard" stealing the engine from a boat carrying migrants and abandoning those on board to the mercy of the waves. The engine is then sold on for another boat ... and repeat. https://t.co/X25vORUXmv — Nicholas Whithorn (@NickWhithorn) April 23, 2023

Situated within the central Mediterranean region, Tunisia has emerged as a prominent point of transit for undocumented migration towards Europe.

Despite the measures adopted by Tunisian officials to combat illegal immigration, the influx of immigrants endeavoring to enter Italy through Tunisia has exhibited an upward trend.