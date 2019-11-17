Trump 'Frustrated' With Netanyahu Amid Israel’s Political Impasse

United States President Donald Trump is “frustrated, bewildered, and angry” with the current political situation in Israel and especially with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Ynet News reported Sunday citing top White House officials who spoke with their Israeli counterparts on condition of anonymity.

In a reference to the Trump administration’s long-delayed peace plan for the region, the sources said that "[the U.S.] are discouraged and frustrated by Israeli politics and the current political crisis, which has prevented the White House from unveiling the political part of the deal of the century.”

The peace plan was expected to be revealed before Israel’s Knesset after the Sept. 17 legislative elections. However, it remains halted as a result of the ongoing crisis with the government and opposition unable to form a coalition that would allow one of the sides to take power.

The sources also said Trump has often confessed feeling “very disappointed” with Netanyahu and has spoken about him in a negative manner.

The U.S. head of state appeared to mock Israel’s electoral system last week at a speech to a Jewish group in New York City. “What kind of a system is it over there?” he asked, joking that Israel’s politicians were “all fighting and fighting.”

“We have different kinds of fights. At least we know who the boss is. They keep having elections and nobody is elected,” Trump added. Citing a supposed “98 percent” approval rating in Israel, Trump quipped that “if anything happens here” amid his ongoing impeachment inquiry, he might “take a trip over to Israel to run for prime minister there.”

Still according to the same sources, the U.S. president decided to stray away from Netanyahu after he failed twice in securing a clear victory in the elections in April; and form a government despite the assistance he received from the U.S.

“The president doesn’t like losers,” said a source.

After the two inconclusive parliamentary elections in April and September, Israel has been stuck in a political deadlock. After Netanyahu failed to form a government for the second time, Israeli ex-military chief Benny Gantz was tasked last month by President Reuven Rivlin to try his luck. The centrist Blue and White party chief has until Wednesday to complete the duty assigned Netanyahu’s double failure.

Gantz’s nomination marked the first time in a decade someone other than the far-right Likud party’s leader is assigned with such a task by the country’s president.

Given the case that Gantz also fails, the president may opt to choose another lawmaker to try to form a new government, although an unlikely scenario, as Netanyahu nor Gantz were able to do so, which would mean Israelies would head to the polls for the third time in the same year.