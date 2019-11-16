Israel Launches New Air Raids on Gaza Two Days After Ceasefire

The Israeli army said its attacks early on Saturday did not target positions of the Islamic Jihad group but Hamas in response to rocket fire from the besieged enclave.

Israel launched a fresh round of airstrikes at the besieged Gaza Strip Saturday targeting Hamas outposts, two days after a ceasefire went into effect following a round of air raids that killed 34 Palestinians.

The Al Aqsa TV channel said Israeli warplanes hit an outpost belonging to Hamas in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, and a naval police compound in Gaza City early on Saturday, leaving no casualties. There was no immediate comment by Hamas.

The new round of attacks come after Israel pounded Gaza for two days in the most violent onslaught in months. The attacks began as Israeli forces killed top Palestinian Islamic Jihad Commander Bahaa Abu al-Ata and his wife on Nov. 12.

In response, rockets were launched from Palestinian groups from Gaza Strip into Israel, which unleashed a new wave of violence against the besieged territory.

The death toll from the air campaign left 34 dead Palestinians, including eight minors; while at least 70 others including 30 children were wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

On Thursday a ceasefire was reached between Palestinian factions including Islamic Jihad and the Israeli government.

The truce went into effect hours after medical officials said an Israeli bombing had killed eight members of a Palestinian family, including five children, who were sleeping at their family home.

"There is no justification for attacking civilians in Gaza, or elsewhere! Such a tragedy! My heartfelt condolences to the family of al-Sawarkah & I wish a speedy recovery to the injured. I call on Israel to move swiftly with its investigation," U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov said.

Israel's military on Friday said it would investigate "harm caused to civilians" from air raids.