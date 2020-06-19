Trump Will Try to Shut Down the Dreamers’ DACA Program Again

The Supreme Court's ruling leaves open the possibility for Trump to close the program if he adequately justifies his decision.

U.S. President Donald Trump Friday announced that he will again attempt to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program after the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected his first attempt to revoke it.

“The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They ‘punted’ much like in a football game... We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfill the Supreme Court’s ruling & request of yesterday,” Trump tweeted.

“I have wanted to take care of DACA recipients better than the Do-Nothing Democrats, but for two years they refused to negotiate - They have abandoned DACA. Based on the decision the Dems can't make DACA citizens. They gained nothing!” he stressed.

The Supreme Court decision was interpreted as an unexpected victory for over 650,000 young immigrants who are momentarily protected against deportation.

However, human rights defenders warned Thursday that they could not be trusted that Trump would not attempt to cancel the DACA program again, which was approved by President Barack Obama in 2012.

Trump has NEVER worked or wanted to help everyone - only himself and his rich friends. Trump LEGACY is corruption & racism. He is inciting racism, hate, riots and violence. He has cut off immigrants, Latinos and blacks from voting. CUT health care & unemployment during pandemic pic.twitter.com/DUzjOg6KBu — Truth Matters*LiveByExample �� (@hoaxtrump9993) June 19, 2020

In Sep. 2017, Trump announced he was canceling the DACA program arguing that its cancellation could pressure Democrats and Republicans to reach an agreement on an act that grants work and residence permits for people who came to the U.S. as children.

Since then, the lawsuits against his decision increased and the case reached the Supreme Court, which ruled on the procedure followed by the Executive branch.

While the judges decided that the DACA's total termination was arbitrary and capricious, they did not rule on the program itself and thus left the door open for Trump to attempt to shut down it if he provides more detailed justification for doing so.

Previously, on June 15, Trump suffered another political setback when the Supreme Court issued a ruling that protects the LGTBIQ community from job discrimination.

“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we'll lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else,” Trump said.