The US Supreme Court Backs the Dreamers' DACA Program

This policy has benefited many undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

With 5 votes in favor and 4 against, the United States Supreme Court Thursday decided to keep the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in place, which protects hundreds of thousands of undocumented youth known as "the dreamers" from deportation.

The Supreme Court declared illegal President Donald Trump's decision to end the program that for the past eight years has benefited many undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

Established by President Barack Obama in 2012, the DACA is an immigration policy tool that allows some individuals to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and become eligible for a work permit.

In Sep. 2017, the Trump Administration announced its intention to eliminate the DACA program and deferred its implementation for six months, thereby seeking to give Congress time to create more rigid rules against undocumented immigrants.

On June 15, the Supreme Court dealt another blow to the Trump administration's migration policy when its judges supported the State of California and its "sanctuary" cities, which upheld the rules prohibiting local police from collaborating with immigration authorities to arrest undocumented people.

"In California, we have seen the success that comes from building trust between law enforcement and our hard-working immigrant communities," California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra said.

"The last thing we need to do is erode that trust. Today, the United States is experiencing the pain and protests that come when that trust is broken," he stressed, adding that sanctuary laws protect the "right of Californians to decide how we do public safety in our state.”