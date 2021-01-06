Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol - Live Updates

5:00 EST - Democrats take control of the senate, assuring a majority in both houses of Congress.
4:40 EST - The National Guard is deployed in Washington DC to tackle violence.
The DC National Guard has been mobilized as the Department of Justice confirmed it would lead the law enforcement response. Donald Trump sent a message via Twitter saying the election was stolen from him and asking his supporters "to go home." Twitter Inc. has flagged the message with the text: "This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this tweet can't be replied to, retweeted or liked because of a risk of violence."
4:30 EST - President-elect Biden addresses the nation and brands the attacks as unprecedented.
"I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to move forward," Biden says. The president-elect urges people to work together to restore peace. "President Trump step up," Biden remarks. Biden also commented that he is not concerned about his safety on the inauguration day on January 20th.
4:15 EST - Nancy Pelosi demands Trump to ask protesters to leave the Capitol immediately.
The House Speaker issued a statement alongside New York's senator Chuck Summer demanding that demonstrators immediately leave the Capitol grounds.
3:35 EST - Fox reports one person shot in Capitol building
A woman covered in blood was wheeled out of the capitol in a stretcher. Lawmakers have been evacuated as demonstrators entered the House Chamber.