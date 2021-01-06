Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol - Live Updates

President Donald Trump's supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday afternoon as the senate was certifying Joe Biden's Victory.

5:00 EST - Democrats take control of the senate, assuring a majority in both houses of Congress.

#BREAKING: The Democrats have won control of the Senate, and thus both houses of Congress, as Jon Ossoff has officially defeated David Perdue, assuring a Democratic majority. pic.twitter.com/5BQ524WzDq — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 6, 2021

4:40 EST - The National Guard is deployed in Washington DC to tackle violence.

The DC National Guard has been mobilized as the Department of Justice confirmed it would lead the law enforcement response. Donald Trump sent a message via Twitter saying the election was stolen from him and asking his supporters "to go home." Twitter Inc. has flagged the message with the text: "This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this tweet can't be replied to, retweeted or liked because of a risk of violence."

The DC Guard has been mobilized to provide support to federal law enforcement in the District. Acting Secretary Miller has been in contact w Congressional leadership and Secretary McCarthy has been working w DC government. The law enforcement response will be lead by DOJ. — Jonathan Hoffman (@ChiefPentSpox) January 6, 2021

4:30 EST - President-elect Biden addresses the nation and brands the attacks as unprecedented.

"I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to move forward," Biden says. The president-elect urges people to work together to restore peace. "President Trump step up," Biden remarks. Biden also commented that he is not concerned about his safety on the inauguration day on January 20th.

President-elect Biden addresses the nation: https://t.co/BXM3SZK25R — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) January 6, 2021

4:15 EST - Nancy Pelosi demands Trump to ask protesters to leave the Capitol immediately.

The House Speaker issued a statement alongside New York's senator Chuck Summer demanding that demonstrators immediately leave the Capitol grounds.

.@SenSchumer and I are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately. pic.twitter.com/z6D8qb6bpe — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 6, 2021

3:35 EST - Fox reports one person shot in Capitol building

A woman covered in blood was wheeled out of the capitol in a stretcher. Lawmakers have been evacuated as demonstrators entered the House Chamber.