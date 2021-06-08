Trump Separated Over 3,900 Migrant Kids From Their Families

The number of undocumented migrants and asylum seekers has significantly increased in the United States.

On Tuesday, the Family Reunification Task Force (FRTF) established by U.S. President Joe Biden reported that over 3,900 migrant children were separated from their families between July 2017 and January 2021.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Director Alejandro Mayorkas said that his institution is committed to reuniting families cruelly separated by President Donald Trump's administration.

The FRTF report showed that there were 5,636 separations of families and their children during that period. Only 3,913 can be classified within the definitions of the Biden's Task Force.

Nearly 400 minors have been sent back to their countries of origin, and another 1,723 cases are under review, reported the DHS.

The Biden administration threatened to pursue legal action if #Texas Gov. @GregAbbott_TX doesn't rescind his order shutting down federally funded shelters that house migrant children who cross the U.S.-Mexico #border without their parents https://t.co/awcnCZXFdf — KVUE News (@KVUE) June 8, 2021

Nevertheless, there are 2,127 other children for whom the FRTF does not have a corroborated record of reunification.

The number of undocumented migrants and asylum seekers has increased in the U.S., especially since Biden came to power.

Vice-president Kamala Harris is currently touring Guatemala and Mexico to analyze emigration to the U.S.