Trump Escorted From White House: Apparent Shooting Outside

The U.S. President was rushed out by the Secret Service.
Only minutes after beginning his coronavirus daily briefing, Trump was whisked away from by the secret service. There are reports of shots being fired outside.
"There was a shooting outside of the White House and it seems to be very well under control. I'd like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work," Trump said upon returning to continue his briefing.