Trespassers Forcibly Enter Venezuelan Embassy in Brasilia

A group of trespassers forced their way into the Venezuelan Embassy in Brasilia on Wednesday, resulting in the brief disruption of diplomatic affairs.

The Deputy Minister for Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela , Yván Gil, took to Twitter shortly after the incident to denounce the forcibly entry into the headquarters of the Venezuelan Embassy in Brazil by militants from the far-right that oppose the legitimate government of President Nicolas Maduro.

"Irregular groups invaded areas of our embassy in Brasilia," the Venezuelan vice chancellor published on Twitter.

Yván Gil called on the government of the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, to guarantee the respect of international agreements. He also warned about the seriousness of trespassing into this space, which is why he described it as a serious international precedent.

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza also took to Twitter to denounce the attack on the embassy. "We announce that the facilities of our embassy in Brasilia were invaded by a force in the early morning. We hold the Government of Brazil responsible for the safety of our staff and facilities. We demand respect for the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

The interruption and violation of the Venezuelan diplomatic compound by these violent groups represents a latent violation of the Vienna Convention Agreement.