Panama's Judges Perpetuate Inequality in Reproductive Rights

The Ombudsman's Office rejected a ruling by Panama's Supreme Court (CSJ) which validates unequal conditions for female sterilization in public institutions.

Women can only access voluntary sterilization in public hospitals if they are above 23 years old and have at least two children. Men can do so with no condition starting at 18 years of age.

The Social Development Ministry, the Women's Institute, and the Association for Family Planning regretted that the ruling creates a negative precedent in terms of equality because it restricts access to sexual and reproductive health services.

Furthermore, the Ombudsman's Office noted that the decision supports inequality among women because those who have money can undertake the procedure without complying with the requirements.

Lawyer Haydee Mendez, who submitted a bill on the issue to Parliament, pointed out that the CSJ scorned international conventions on women's rights.

"The ruling is discriminatory among women. It also discriminates between women and men to whom no preconditions are demanded," she said.

The CSJ decision was approved by five male magistrates who resolved that maternity prevents placing "men and women in a situation of equality."