Tight Security Measures Ahead of Trump's Court Appearance

On Thursday, Washington DC woke up with stringent security measures surrounding the courthouse, where former President Donald Trump is set to appear and hear the charges against him for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

A security perimeter has been set up around the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Court House, the headquarters of the federal court in the District of Columbia.

Security forces have placed metal barriers to prevent people from approaching the building. Only authorized personnel passing through two checkpoints are allowed access.

A crowd of journalists, some with satellite broadcasting units, are stationed nearby the courthouse outside the protective perimeter.

This man is not a Patriot. He is a Republican. He is a Traitor.



He is the Defendant in The United States of America v. Donald J. Trump.



He lead the Conspiracy to Defraud the country of his birth, that as President he swore to defend.



Republicans want to put this Seditionists… pic.twitter.com/fcXfT0J5GQ — Southern Sister Resister - Wordsmith #IAmTheStorm (@ResisterSis20) August 2, 2023

There's a strong presence of police patrols and K-9 units. Trucks have also been positioned to block traffic from entering the area.

As of Thursday morning, there were no protesters either in favor or against Trump. However, many curious onlookers are taking pictures of the courthouse with their mobile phones.

At 4:00 pm, Trump is scheduled to appear before Judge Moxila Upadhyaya for the reading of four charges: conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempted obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.