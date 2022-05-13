The European Left-Wing Calls For NATO Desintegration

“We must replace this military bloc with an association that helps expand freedoms, fight poverty, and end some country's domination over others,” Turkish writer Temelkuran said.

On Friday, European left-wing leaders advocated disintegrating the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and creating an association of non-aligned countries to guarantee world peace.

“We must replace this military bloc with an association that helps expand freedoms, fight poverty, achieve environmental justice, and end some country's domination over others,” Turkish writer Ece Temelkuran explained.

She stressed that such an initiative will de-escalate the Ukrainian-Russian armed conflict, which currently threatens to provoke the start of a new world war.

"We demand an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and a comprehensive peace agreement guaranteed by the UN," former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said, expressing concern about the support of the European Union (EU) and the United States to the war.

"Millions of Africans travel to Europe for jobs and to have a better life. A United Africa would utilize its resources and create jobs that will keep Africans back home. It is either we live or die in Africa. Africa is our mother, how can we leave our mother?" ~Muammar Gaddafi pic.twitter.com/7xK7fC9Tyw — Africa Archives ™ (@Africa_Archives) May 8, 2022

“The shipment of weapons to Ukraine contributes to the increase in deaths and the escalation of the conflict,” Corbyn argued and described the proposal to confiscate Russia's money abroad as "theft". This initiative, however, was raised by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell as a mechanism to facilitate Ukraine's reconstruction.

Although Corbyn welcomed EU and U.S. aid to Ukrainian refugees, he lamented that the victims of the conflicts in Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, and Palestine did not received the same treatment.

"In the past, we missed the opportunity to end the world’s division by military blocs. We cannot do the same again. Let’s end once and for all the alliances that generate insecurity and instability,” the British leader stated.