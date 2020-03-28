The Vatican Confirmed Covid-19 Cases at Pope Francis’ Residence

Health authorities are researching on the people with whom the infected had contact.

Vaticano’s Press Office Director Matteo Bruni Saturday reported 6 Covid-19 confirmed patients, one of whom is a Secretary of State official who resides at Saint Martha House, where Pope Francis lives.

"The Pope and his closest aides have not been affected," Bruni stressed and added that the official was isolated at a hospital, although his health conditions are not particularly critical.

"The test results confirmed the absence of other positive cases among those residing at Saint Martha House," the Vatican spokesman mentioned but did not report whether Pope Francis has undergone a second test.

Local outlet "Il Messaggero", which indicated a few days ago that a Vatican official was Covid-19 positive, holds that Pope Francis is implementing precautionary measures as he eats in his room and receives a few people in private audiences.

The latest Covid-19 data from Italy, as of 17:00 on March 28th is:



Tests: 429,526 (+35,447)

Tests per 100k people: 710



Cases: 92,472 (+5974)



Confirmed deaths: 10,023 (+889)



Rate of change of deaths: 9.7% (-2.2%)

So far, however, Pope Francis has not been transferred to the Pontifical Palace, which would have been an alternative to his stay at Saint Matha House where dozens of priests live.

According to the Vatican spokesman, sanitary precautions are being meticulously implemented in the Pope's residence.

"Measures have been taken according to the expected health protocols concerning the sanitization of the rooms, the workplace, and residence of the official," Bruni said.

On Saturday morning, a second Covid-19 case was also reported within Saint Martha House. Health authorities are researching the people with whom the infected had contact.​​​​​​​​​​​​