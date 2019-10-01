Vatican Top Offices Searched in Financial Crime Investigation

"The operation may have to do with real estate transactions," according to a senior Vatican source.

Vatican police searched Tuesday the offices of the Holy See’s Secretariat of State and its Financial Information Authority (AIF) and seized documents as well as electronics as part of an investigation of suspected financial irregularities, according to a brief statement from the Vatican press office.

The Secretariat of State is the most powerful jurisdiction in the Vatican and is at the core of the ecclesiastical state’s administration and diplomatic relations with more than 180 countries, while the AIF is the financial watchdog, with authority over all Vatican departments.

A senior Vatican source said he believed the operation, which the statement said had been authorized by Vatican prosecutors, had to do with real estate transactions. It was believed to be the first time the two departments were searched for evidence involving alleged financial crimes.

Since Pope Francis’ election in 2013, the Vatican has made some steps in reorganizing and clearing up its financial activities by trying to comply with international anti-money laundering norms and reforming its bank.

For tens of years, the bank officially known as the Institute for Works of Religion (IOR) and whose supposed purpose is to manage funds for the Church, Vatican employees, religious institutes or Catholic charities, was entangled in countless financial scandals and accused of working as an off-shore tax haven. Hundreds of accounts have been shut at the IOR.

Last year, a former president of the financial institution and his Italian lawyer went on trial at the Vatican’s criminal tribunal to face charges of embezzling US$68 million through real estate deals. The trial is still continuing.

In May, the AIF said reports of suspicious financial activity in the Vatican reached a six-year low in 2018, and two years ago, Italy put the Vatican on its “white list” of states with cooperative financial institutions, ending years of mistrust.

However, Vatican prosecutors have been criticized by the Council of Europe evaluators for their long-delayed action in investigating and prosecuting suspect financial transactions that are referred to them.