Putin Calls on BRICS to Guarantee Food and Energy for the World

The Russian president reiterated his willingness to send shipments of up to 50,000 tons of grain for free to six African countries.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for expanding cooperation among the BRICS countries, which is led by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"Russia is in favor of establishing closer cooperation within the BRICS framework for the reliable and uninterrupted supply of energy and food resources to world markets," he said during his speech by videoconference at the Economic Leaders Forum, which is held as part of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

Moscow is increasing supplies of fuel, agricultural products and fertilizers to countries in the Global South, Putin said, stressing that this foreign policy seeks to contribute to the fight against poverty and hunger in the countries most in need.

The Russian leader also insisted that his country is capable of replacing Ukrainian grain in the world, either as a commercial product or as part of humanitarian aid endowments.

Reiterating the promise made at the St. Petersburg's Russia-Africa summit, Putin indicated his willingness to send shipments of up to 50,000 tons of grain for free to six African countries.

"The talks with the partners are already concluding," he said, noting that Russia has had "a magnificent harvest" this year.

The Russian leader once again insisted that the Kremlin is willing to return to the Black Sea Initiative on grain exports if all its conditions are met.

In this regard, Putin also recalled that the West has put obstacles to Russian grain and fertilizer supplies since the special military operation in Ukraine began 18 months ago.

