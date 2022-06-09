The US-backed 46 Biolabs in Ukrainian Territory

On Thursday, the Pentagon commented on the U.S. collaborative work in Ukrainian biological safety, security, and disease surveillance for both human and animal health.

The Pentagon released Thursday a fact sheet explaining the U.S. actions in support of Ukraine's biological safety, security, and disease surveillance for human and animal health. The document acknowledges the support offered to 46 various civilian laboratories and health care centers in Ukraine over the past 20 years as part of peaceful programs.

"U.S. Collaboration With the International Community to Reduce Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Threats in Ukraine, Russia, and Other Countries of the Former Soviet Union," reads the document.

According to the document, "The United States has also worked collaboratively to improve Ukraine's biological safety, security, and disease surveillance for human and animal health, providing support to 46 peaceful Ukrainian laboratories, health facilities, and disease diagnostic sites over the last two decades. The collaborative programs have focused on improving public health and agricultural safety measures at the nexus of nonproliferation."

"This work, often conducted in partnership with outside organizations, such as the WHO and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), has resulted in safer and more effective disease surveillance and detection," said the fact sheet. "Ukrainian scientists have acted consistently with international best practices and norms in publishing research results, partnering with international colleagues and multilateral organizations, and widely distributing their research and public health findings."

The U.S. Department of Defense said that the program does not include the use of biological, nuclear, or chemical weapons.

Major General Igor Konashenkov, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman, has said that during the special military operation in Ukrainian territory, the Russian forces have found a trace of an emergency cleaning for erasing evidenced on a biological program directed by the U.S. Defense Department.

The Russian official said personnel from the Ukrainian-based labs admitted to eliminating hazardous pathogens on February 24, such as the plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera, and other deadly diseases.