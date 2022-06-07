UN General Assembly Pledges To Keep an Eye on Ukraine Issue

The new President of the UN General Assembly said that organization would closely watch the Ukraine crisis.

Csaba Korosi, the newly-elected General Assembly President to the UN, said Tuesday during the 77th session that the organization will keep an eye on the development of the Ukrainian ongoing military conflict events and the steps to reach a peaceful solution.

"It's one the worst conflict this globe had in a couple of last decades. There is an emergency session of the General Assembly open," said the new President of the UN General Assembly. "It means that the new discussion in case of significant development on the ground can be reconvened."

Korosi highlighted that "the General Assembly under 77th session will remain very vigilant and looking forward to how to bring about peace, reconciliation, and reconstruction" once the conflict concludes.

He considers that "there are many actors who are trying now how to bring the sides together." The UN's top official urged to "bring about peace, stability in this very important part of the world."

#Hungarian Ambassador #CsabaKorosi was elected Tuesday as the next president of the #UnitedNations General Assembly (#UNGA), and he warned immediately that the world is in the throes of a dangerous crisis and the credibility of the UN is at stake. https://t.co/GVr3t0uJIj pic.twitter.com/mKPk04tqv3 — People's Daily app (@PeoplesDailyapp) June 8, 2022

The Hungarian diplomat Korosi had previously served as Vice President of the UN General Assembly during the period of 2011-to 2012. He also was involved in diplomatic missions in Libya as an envoy to the organization, as well as for the UAE, Israel, and Greece.