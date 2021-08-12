The US Seeks to Manipulate Cubans through the Internet

From April to December 2020, the U.S. embargo caused the Cuban telecommunication sector a US$65 million financial loss.

On Thursday, Foreign Affairs Ministry Bruno Rodriguez rejected the U.S. Senate amendment to bring Internet signal to Cuba through the previous creation of a reserve fund.

"This decision contributes to the lucrative business of Florida's subversive political machine, from which hate calls are issued to our country," said Rodriguez.

The chancellor recalled that the U.S. economic blockade is the fundamental obstacle to the Cuban people’s free Internet access, given that this policy prevents Cuba from buying technology equipment that has U.S. components.

As a result, this Caribbean nation has to purchase these supplies in other markets, which are much more distant and expensive. From April to December 2020, the blockade caused the Cuban telecommunication sector a US$65 million financial loss.

Despite this, 64 percent of Cubans access the Internet, 6.6 million citizens use mobile telephony, and 76 percent of the population has coverage to digital TV signal. Besides, 4G mobile networks have significantly increased in recent months. While the United States permanently accuses Cuba of having policies against the use of the Internet, U.S.-based hackers deploy hundreds of attacks on Cuban sites to obstruct its operation. Among the latest sabotage actions are the attack on the outlet CubaDebate and the Foreign Affairs Ministry web page. Costa Rica’s newspaper Freedom strongly condemned these attacks, claiming that they were an insult to press freedom and an attack on the human right to communications.