Argentina's Vice President Faces Legal Persecution

The citizens supporting Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner were harshly repressed by the Buenos Aires Police, which acted under the orders of the right-wing mayor Rodriguez Larreta.

On Monday, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, governors, lawmakers, and leaders of the Front of All Party expressed their solidarity with Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner, who is the victim of a political, judicial, and media harassment organized by the Argentine right to prevent her from being a presidential candidate.

Previously, prosecutor Diego Luciani requested before the Second Federal Oral Court that she be sentenced to 12 years in prison and disqualified from holding public office for life. His request is part of a lawsuit for alleged irregular actions during the contracting of road works in Santa Cruz between 2003 and 2015.

"None of the acts attributed to the former president has been proven and all the accusations against her refer only to the role she exercised during that period. This pitifully degrades the most elementary principles of modern criminal law," the Argentine Presidency said, emphasizing its adherence to the constitutional principle of innocence and "to the full validity of the democratic functioning of justice, the right to defense, and equality before the law."

“Today is a very unpleasant day for someone who, like me, has been raised in the family of a judge, someone who has been educated in the world of law and has been teaching criminal law for more than three decades,” President Fernandez said, referring to the the judicial persecution against Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner

La policía interviene para dispersar manifestantes frente a la casa de la vicepresidenta en Recoleta. Este lunes la FIscalía ha pedido 12 años de cárcel para Cristina Fernández y la inhabilitación perpetua para ejercer cargos públicospic.twitter.com/EQ9A3XsB3M — Liv (@livmediapy) August 22, 2022

The tweet reads, "Crisis in Argentina. The police intervene to disperse protesters in front of the Vice President's house in Recoleta. On Monday the Prosecutor's Office requested 12 years in prison for Cristina Fernández and perpetual disqualification from holding public office."

After prosecutor Luciani's request was made public, groups for and against Fernandez-Kirchner staged demonstrations in the Recoleta neighborhood in Buenos Aires, where the vice president has her residence.

There were moments of tension between both groups and struggles with the Buenos Aires Police, which acted under orders from Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, a staunch opponent of the Argentine Executive.

Through a message on Twitter, Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner accused the Buenos Aires Police of repressing citizens who came to express their support for her and protecting the "group of madmen" aligned with former President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019 ).

Local media reported that the evident political use of legal proceedings against Fernandez-Kirchner was uniting student, professional, and worker organizations behind her.

"Prosecutor Luciani makes us very angry and helpless. If they are able to do this during a Peronist government, I don't want to imagine what they would do if they were in government. All those who think differently would end up persecuted and before a firing squad," Pablo Micheli, secretary of the Argentine Workers' Central Union (CTA), said referring to conservative prosecutors and politicians.