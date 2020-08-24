    • Live
Bomb Attack in the Philippines Kills at Least 14 People
  • Eight soldiers and six civilians were killed while 27 security staff and 48 civilians were injured.

Published 24 August 2020
Opinion

Authorities detailed that each bomb exploded within an hour of each other in Joló, the capital of the Muslim-majority province of Sulú.

Two bombs exploded on Monday, killing at least 14 people and wounding another 75 in a town southern Philipines.

The military forces said they are still investigating the cause of the explosions, but they suspect the bombings are related to militant Islamists linked to the terrorist group Abu Sayyaf.

The authorities detailed that each bomb exploded within an hour of each other in Joló, the capital of the Muslim-majority province of Sulú. The region has been the battleground between military forces and the Abu Sayyaf group.

One bomb was attached to a motorcycle when it exploded next to a military truck outside of a supermarket. A female suicide bomber detonated the second as the soldiers tried to prevent her from entering the secured area.

Local media outlets report that eight soldiers and six civilians were killed while 27 security staff and 48 civilians were injured.

On the other hand, the city of Jolo has been locked following the explosions as the Philippine Coast Guard issued a "red alert" for the province and neighboring regions.

BBC, AFP
by teleSUR/esf-MS
