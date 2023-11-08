The Ecuadorian State to Protect Guillermo Lasso Until 2025

The new regulations come when Guillermo Lasso has a few weeks left to leave the Presidency.

On Wednesday, President Guillermo Lasso signed a decree through which the Ecuadorian State will provide him and his wife protection until at least 2025.

This provision reforms two previous decrees signed in June and August 2021 through which Lasso changed the public security deadlines for former presidents and former vice presidents.

However, the most recent provision indicates that the State must provide protection and security to the former presidents and former vice presidents and their spouses "for minimum periods of two years for the former and one year for the latter, both within the territory nationally and abroad, counted from the end of their respective mandates of popular election".

This new decree, which also benefits Vice President Alfredo Borrero and his wife, makes it clear that the protection periods could be lengthened based on a report from the Presidential Military House.

Ecuadorian President-elect Daniel Noboa will only get a shortened 18-month term. To subsequently win a full term in office for himself, Noboa needs to learn from outgoing President Guillermo Lasso’s failures, James Bosworth (@bloggingsbyboz) writes. https://t.co/UlBia298ho — World Politics Review (@WPReview) October 31, 2023

In the previous decree of August 2021, Lasso had ordered that State security for former presidents and former vice presidents was only within the country and for a maximum period of one year.

The regulations come when Lasso has a few weeks left to leave the Presidency, after the early elections that ended with the so-called "crossed death" and the election of Daniel Noboa, whose inauguration date has not yet been determined.

Lasso's new decree prompted reactions through social networks given that this right-wing politician had previously established provisions to reduce the protection of former Ecuadorian presidents, among whom is Rafael Correa, who has strongly opposed his administration.