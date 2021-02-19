    • Live
Alleged"Alien Monolith" Ripped Apart in Congo

    Residents and the local police destroy the monolith in in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa on February 18, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @Reuters

Published 19 February 2021 (4 hours 31 minutes ago)
Similar structures were spotted last year in Utah, the United States, Russia, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, Sweden, the UK, Spain, and Poland.

People in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa set fire on Thursday to an alleged "alien" 3.7 meters triangular monolith, similar to others that appeared around the world last year.

The metal structure appeared last weekend, but after several days of taking selfies and throwing stones at it, the residents decided to destroy it over aliens' fears or secret societies with mysterious practices such as the Illuminati.

Residents of the Bandal neighborhood interviewed by news agency Reuters said that they "woke up and saw this metallic triangle," as they "were surprised because it is a triangle that we often see in documentaries about freemasons or Illuminati."

Similar structures were spotted last year in Utah, the United States, Russia, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, Sweden, the UK, Spain, Turkey, and Poland. The events have sparked a range of conspiracy theories, although it resembles the plot of movies such as the 1986 film 2001: A Space Odyssey and the 2016 movie Arrival. In these plots, alien-looking monoliths appeared across the planet and ultimately contributed to the evolution of humankind.

According to Reuters, Bandal neighbors said that they saw people digging a hole at the roundabout on Saturday. Nonetheless, local mayor Bayllon Gaibene told the BBC that samples of the monolith were sent to the scientists to study its origins. 

Alien monolith Democratic Republic of Congo

Bayllon Gaibene

Reuters, BBC, Sputnik
by teleSUR/esf-MS
