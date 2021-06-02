The African Union Suspends Mali's Membership

The decision comes after the Military performed a new coup d'etat last week.

The African Union (AU) on Tuesday decided to suspend Mali's membership in the regional bloc after the Military forced the resignation of the Interim Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and President Bah Ndaw last week.

AU Peace and Security Council called on the Military to refrain from any political interference in the country, where elections are due to occur in February 2021

Last month, Colonel Assimi Goita, who played a major role in overthrowing President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (2013-2020) in August 2020, took over the presidency post after arresting Bah Ndaw.

AU also warned of "targeted sanctions and other punitive measures" if a democratic and peaceful transition is not met. On Sunday, the African nation was also banned from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) until 2022.

On Aug. 18, 2020, Keita was outcasted by the opposition June 5 Movement-Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP) civil-military alliance, following months of anti-government protests over corruption.

The AU then suspended Mali and called for dialogue among political forces, which reached an agreement encompassing a civil transitional government for 18 months and elections in February 2022.

After being declared new interim President on May 28, Colonel Goita named opposition figure Choguel Maiga as Prime Minister.