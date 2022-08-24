Thailand’s Prime Minister Suspended Over Term Limits

The Thai Prime Minister must leave office until the court issues its final decision.

Thailand's Constitutional Court temporarily suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-Ocha from office after approval of the case filed by Parliament by opposition parties.

The request claims that Prayut, former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces and leader of the coup d'état executed in 2014, exceeded the eight-year limit established in the Constitution for holding office.

A statement from the court said it "has examined the petition and supporting documents and finds that the facts, in accordance with the petition, indicate that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that the petition has merit."

The Constitutional Court's ruling comes amid widespread protests around Government House demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister.

ℹ️��➡️⬇️����Thai court suspends Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha: A court has asked Thailand's PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha to suspend active duties. The PM is accused of over-staying his term limit. Chan-o-cha came to power through a military coup in 2014... pic.twitter.com/ESDbsT7bgC — World News 24 (@DailyWorld24) August 24, 2022

Local sources said the court has until the end of September as a deadline to give a verdict. In the meantime, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan will temporarily take over as prime minister.

On the other hand, Prayut's defense team says he came to office in 2019 after a controversial election. They also warn that the eight-year limit was established in 2017 with the new Magna Carta.

The magistrate determined that Prayut, also Minister of Defense, could continue to serve in this position because there is no time limit.