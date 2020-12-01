Terrorism Against Cuba Instigated from Abroad on Social Media

Anti-communist Cubans abroad, fueled by recent counterrevolutionary provocations, have returned to the decades-old tactic of financing and promoting violent attacks on Cuban public resources and facilities.

Frustrated that their votes did not work to keep the "worst government" in U.S. history in power for another four years and that during their term, they could not bring the Cuban Revolution to its knees, the anti-Cuban extremist forces in Miami are once again betting on the tactic of outrights terrorism against Cuba.

Parallel to the attempts at a soft coup that are being rehearsed these days in Havana, under the observation and encouragement of the barebones U.S. Embassy in Havana, open acts of violence are being called for from various social networks to provoke chaos and a social explosion. It is the same plan, articulated from Washington and with an entirely self-contradictory message.

Messages are being spread, calling for terrorist attacks against public facilities, stores, vehicles carrying food, and police cars.

President Trump administration's interference in #Cuba's internal affairs is unacceptable.



We denounce US chargé d'Affairs' direct involvement in aiding and abetting of illegal acts against law and order and #COVID19 health regulations. pic.twitter.com/b0DGjOslek — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) November 30, 2020

Large sums of money are being offered to those who carry out the acts with success and send videos to those financing the attacks.

Its senders are citizens living abroad, mainly in South Florida, and more generally in the United States.

"Anti-communist patriots abroad! It's time to finance the clandestine struggle in Cuba and not the peaceful one!

These instigations are an updated imitation of what happened during the times of renowned terrorist Luis Posada Carriles, who recruited mercenaries in Central America, with money from the Miami mafia, to plant bombs in Cuban tourist facilities.

Poison, terrorism, manipulation, and hate travel through social networks as a profound expression of the essence of a frustrated counterrevolution, full of feelings of revenge.

In the face of such hate, the only source of strength lies in the Cuban people's unity.