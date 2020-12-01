    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Cuba

Terrorism Against Cuba Instigated from Abroad on Social Media
  • Director of the U.S. Section of the Cuban Foreign Affairs Ministry, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio:

    Director of the U.S. Section of the Cuban Foreign Affairs Ministry, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio: "Cuba will defend its sovereignty as the aggressions the United States currently intensifies." | Photo: Twitter/@CubaMINREX

Published 1 December 2020 (5 hours 8 minutes ago)
Opinion

Anti-communist Cubans abroad, fueled by recent counterrevolutionary provocations, have returned to the decades-old tactic of financing and promoting violent attacks on Cuban public resources and facilities.

Frustrated that their votes did not work to keep the "worst government" in U.S. history in power for another four years and that during their term, they could not bring the Cuban Revolution to its knees, the anti-Cuban extremist forces in Miami are once again betting on the tactic of outrights terrorism against Cuba.

RELATED:

Cuba Condemns US Operation in Havana's San Isidro

Parallel to the attempts at a soft coup that are being rehearsed these days in Havana, under the observation and encouragement of the barebones U.S. Embassy in Havana, open acts of violence are being called for from various social networks to provoke chaos and a social explosion. It is the same plan, articulated from Washington and with an entirely self-contradictory message. 

Messages are being spread, calling for terrorist attacks against public facilities, stores, vehicles carrying food, and police cars.

Large sums of money are being offered to those who carry out the acts with success and send videos to those financing the attacks.

Its senders are citizens living abroad, mainly in South Florida, and more generally in the United States.

"Anti-communist patriots abroad! It's time to finance the clandestine struggle in Cuba and not the peaceful one!

These instigations are an updated imitation of what happened during the times of renowned terrorist Luis Posada Carriles, who recruited mercenaries in Central America, with money from the Miami mafia, to plant bombs in Cuban tourist facilities.

Poison, terrorism, manipulation, and hate travel through social networks as a profound expression of the essence of a frustrated counterrevolution, full of feelings of revenge.

In the face of such hate, the only source of strength lies in the Cuban people's unity.

Tags

Cuba US-Cuba Relations State Sponsored Terrorism Destabilization Efforts Right-wing violence

Cubadebate
by teleSUR/les-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.