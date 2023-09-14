Tanzania: President Swears In 24 New Judges, Admin Of Justice

The head of state urged the judiciary to restore people's trust by working hard toward the administration of justice.

On Thursday, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan swore in 24 High Court and Court of Appeal judges in a move aimed at enhancing the administration of justice in the country.

Hassan swore in 20 High Court judges and four Court of Appeal judges she had appointed recently, bringing the total of judges to 105 in the country.

"You have a workload ahead of you to clear pending cases in High Courts and Courts of Appeal," President Hassan told the judges after she had sworn them in at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma thanked the president for appointing and swearing in the new judges, saying in total, Hassan has appointed 19 Court of Appeal judges and 63 High Court judges during the two and half years of her administration.

Furthermore, Juma also called on the judges to strive to conduct themselves with integrity, saying those failing to do so will be taken to task.