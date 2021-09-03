Taliban Celebrates a Panjshir Victory Denied by the Resistance

One of the NRFA leaders, Amrullah Saleh, told the BBC on Friday that he remained in the valley, dismantling rumors that he had fled. However, the leader recognized that the Taliban has made significant progress.

Gunfires have been shot in Kabul on Friday as Taliban followers celebrate the alleged victory in the Panjshir valley, information denied by the resistance.

During the 20 years of the U.S. war in Afghanistan, the Panjshir valley, north of Kabul, never fell to invaders from any side and it has become the base of operations of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA).

Moreover, the resistance said in a statement that the situation was "difficult" as they are fighting "Taliban and Pakistani and Al Qaeda terror groups." Since Thursday the Taliban has spread reports of an alleged victory in the valley but these have been strongly rejected by the resistance, which also denounced that the Taliban had blocked humanitarian access to the region.