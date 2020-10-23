Takeaways From the Last Biden-Trump Presidential Debate

In short, the debate showed how the positions of the majority of people in the U.S. are in favor of a less interventionist foreign policy.

If there was one takeaway for the second presidential debate it’s that the difference between the two candidates is minimum, especially concerning foreign policy.

Both Trump and Biden boosted over and over again that they are more belligerent than their opponents concerning countries considered to be U.S adversaries.

Biden for instance claimed that as vice president he stood up to the Chinese with regards to their claims in the South Sea and accused Trump to be in bed with the Russians.

Trump responded that no president has been tougher on the Russians than he has been. But none of the two candidates made any mention of what the large majority of people in the U.S. are more concerned about regarding foreign policy according to public opinion surveys and that is the endless wars which the U.S has engaged in going back decades and decades.

On the domestic front: while the democrats, in general, uphold positions more favorable to the popular sectors in areas such as health, education, and the federal minimum wage of 15 dollars an hour, which Biden indicated in the debate that he supports while Trump opposes.

CNN instant poll: Who won the debate?



Joe Biden: 53%

Pres. Trump: 39% pic.twitter.com/ysRWjTye5o — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) October 23, 2020

Nevertheless, the debate shows how centrist Biden is within the democratic party. Over and over again, Biden assured that he took more conservative positions than his rivals in the democratic party primary, not only with regards to Bernie Sanders but also other precandidates as well.

He pointed out that this was the case with his support for private health insurance plans. Unlike Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and even at one point, Kamala Harris.

He said that in response to Trump’s accusation that he supported socialized medicine. The same was true to Biden’s assertion that he did not support a ban on fracking.

In short, the debate showed how the positions of the majority of people in the U.S. are in favor of a less interventionist foreign policy and on many domestic issues as well, are not getting represented in the upcoming elections to be held in less than two weeks.