Syria: ISIS Tunnel With Weapons and Ammunition in Deir Ezzor

Syrian special services on Thursday found a tunnel with ammunition and weapons used by militants of the ISIS group.

SANA news agency reported that "intelligence services discovered in eastern Deir Ezzor province a tunnel used by the ISIS group," containing large quantities of weapons and ammunition.

"Ammunition, weapons, drones, printed leaflets and various equipment" were found in the tunnel, according to SANA.

According to a SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor province, the find was made thanks to the cooperation between the competent authorities and citizens and the follow-up search and investigation efforts.

"The relevant authorities discovered a tunnel containing large quantities of weapons, some of Western manufacture, in addition to books with takfiri ideology that contradicts the teachings and values of Islam," said the reporter.

Since March 2011, Syria has been experiencing a conflict in which government forces have been confronting armed opposition groups and terrorist organizations.

In certain Syrian regions, the elimination of secret members of terrorist cells continues despite the defeat of ISIS in Syria and Iraq was announced in 2017.