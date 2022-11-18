Rocket Attack Targets US-Backed 'Green Village' Base in Syria

The base is located inside the Al Omar gas field, which is controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (FSD), a Kurdish-led alliance that is supported by Washington.

On Thursday evening, a base of the U.S.-led international coalition fighting the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group came under a rocket attack in Syria's Deir al Zur province.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that the attack occurred against the so-called "Green Village", which is the largest international troop base in this country.

"The attack resulted in no injuries or damage to the base or coalition property. U.S. forces in northeast Syria are investigating the incident," CENTCOM said.

Rami Abderrahman, the director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the projectiles were launched from Al Mayadin, an area that has a strong presence of militias.

He believes the attack was a response to a bombardment last week against positions and convoys belonging to Islamic State militias operating in that province.

Currently, the Euphrates River roughly divides the Deir al Zur region into an area controlled by troops loyal to Syrian President Bashar Hafez al-Assad is a Syrian, and another area controlled by international troops and Kurdish forces.

From time to time, the U.S.-led coalition forces engage in cross-attacks with jihadist groups.